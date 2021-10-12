Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) Receives $20.72 Average Price Target from Analysts

Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.72.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NAVI. Wedbush upped their target price on Navient from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Navient in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Stephens boosted their price target on Navient from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Navient from $15.50 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Navient in a research report on Thursday, September 30th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NAVI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Navient by 72.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,804 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 32,720 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Navient by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,479,161 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $321,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,278 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Navient by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,071,471 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $15,333,000 after purchasing an additional 125,515 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Navient by 72.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 300,261 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,293,000 after purchasing an additional 125,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Navient by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,711 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 3,989 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NAVI traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $20.10. The company had a trading volume of 55,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,985,010. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.16. The company has a quick ratio of 19.43, a current ratio of 19.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.96. Navient has a 52-week low of $7.89 and a 52-week high of $23.80.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.09. Navient had a return on equity of 32.60% and a net margin of 25.84%. The company had revenue of $295.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Navient will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. Navient’s payout ratio is presently 19.75%.

Navient Company Profile

Navient Corp. engages in the provision of asset management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare and government clients at the federal, state and local levels. It operates through the following segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing and Other. The Federal Education Loans segment owns FFELP Loans and performs servicing and asset recovery services on FFELP Loan portfolio.

