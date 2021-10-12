The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) Stock Price Down 4.5%

The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) shares fell 4.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $67.53 and last traded at $67.72. 11,587 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 409,983 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.88.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LOVE. TheStreet upgraded The Lovesac from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Lovesac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 11th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on The Lovesac from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on The Lovesac from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.63.

The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.19.

The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.63. The business had revenue of $102.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.97 million. The Lovesac had a return on equity of 32.97% and a net margin of 8.90%. The company’s revenue was up 65.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Lovesac Company will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Lovesac news, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total value of $343,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Satori Capital, Llc sold 5,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.73, for a total value of $387,807.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 190,843 shares of company stock valued at $13,720,617. Insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOVE. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of The Lovesac by 174.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,459,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,476,000 after acquiring an additional 927,377 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Lovesac by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 875,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,884,000 after buying an additional 101,521 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Lovesac by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 780,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,159,000 after buying an additional 92,542 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in The Lovesac by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 747,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,616,000 after purchasing an additional 8,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in The Lovesac by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 501,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,031,000 after buying an additional 2,932 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

The Lovesac Co is a technology driven, omni-channel company. It designs, manufactures, and sells furniture comprised of modular couches called sactionals and foam beanbag chairs called sacs. Its products include sactionals, sacs, and accessories. The company was founded by Shawn David Nelson in 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

