Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) Shares Gap Up to $30.18

Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $30.18, but opened at $31.13. Alerus Financial shares last traded at $31.13, with a volume of 1 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Alerus Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st.

The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $529.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 0.79.

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. Alerus Financial had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 21.31%. The firm had revenue of $57.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.25 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Alerus Financial Co. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Alerus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 25.40%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALRS. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Alerus Financial by 105,540.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 5,277 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Alerus Financial by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 270,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,881,000 after buying an additional 13,309 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Alerus Financial by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 287,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,351,000 after buying an additional 35,685 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Alerus Financial by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 667,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,366,000 after buying an additional 3,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Alerus Financial by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 75,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,191,000 after buying an additional 11,778 shares during the last quarter. 37.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alerus Financial

Alerus Financial Corp. engages in the provision of business and consumer financial products and services through its subsidiary, Alerus Financial NA. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retirement & Benefit Services, Wealth Management, Mortgage, and Corporate Administration. The Banking segment provides lending and deposit products.

