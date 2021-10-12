Source Energy Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SCEYF) Short Interest Update

Source Energy Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SCEYF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a drop of 86.5% from the September 15th total of 34,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Source Energy Services from C$2.00 to C$2.10 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

Shares of OTCMKTS SCEYF remained flat at $$1.18 during trading on Tuesday. Source Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of $0.50 and a fifty-two week high of $2.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.25.

Source Energy Services Ltd. engages in the production, supply, and distribution of northern white frac sand. The company operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and Corporate. Its services include proppants, logistics, terminals, storage and transfer of chemicals, and field solutions.

