Short Interest in Till Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:TILCF) Decreases By 83.3%

Till Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:TILCF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 83.3% from the September 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of TILCF traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.77. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,508. Till Capital has a 52 week low of $1.82 and a 52 week high of $8.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.94.

About Till Capital

Till Capital Corp. operates as holding company, which engages in the reinsurance business. It also invests in royalties and equity holdings in the resources sector. The company was founded on August 20, 2012 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

