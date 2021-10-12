Short Interest in Till Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:TILCF) Decreases By 83.3%

Till Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:TILCF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 83.3% from the September 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of TILCF traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.77. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,508. Till Capital has a 52 week low of $1.82 and a 52 week high of $8.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.94.
