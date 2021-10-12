Sow Good Inc. (OTCMKTS:SOWG) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Sow Good Inc. (OTCMKTS:SOWG) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 90.0% from the September 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:SOWG remained flat at $$3.25 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,326. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.85. Sow Good has a 12-month low of $1.05 and a 12-month high of $7.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 9.74 and a current ratio of 11.94.

Sow Good (OTCMKTS:SOWG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter.

Sow Good, Inc is an oil and natural gas exploration company. It engages in the acquisition and development of crude oil and natural gas properties, primarily in the Bakken and Three Forks trends in North Dakota and Montana. The company was founded on April 9, 2010 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

