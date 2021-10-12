Inscription Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Inscription Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 755.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,494 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,565 shares during the quarter. Inscription Capital LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $3,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. WBI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 230.7% during the 2nd quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 16,958 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,290,000 after buying an additional 11,830 shares in the last quarter. Summitry LLC increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 392,856 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $76,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 5,843 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 10,426 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 24,172 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,689,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Wedbush lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.71.

Shares of LOW stock traded up $2.29 on Tuesday, hitting $211.14. 40,806 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,855,298. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.16. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $146.72 and a one year high of $215.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $197.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.34.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.24. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 541.39%. The company had revenue of $27.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 20th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 19th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 36.12%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

