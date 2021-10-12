Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Acquired by Kensington Investment Counsel LLC

Kensington Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 705 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Interstate Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,822,000. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,054,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its stake in Alphabet by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 13,016 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,846,000 after buying an additional 3,917 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 5,405 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,198,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,333 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,304,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded down $43.86 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2,734.42. 43,705 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,526,599. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,508.48 and a 1-year high of $2,925.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2,791.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,525.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.14, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The business had revenue of $50.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $10.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GOOGL. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,818.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,635.00 to $3,034.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,884.67.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.