Pundi X[new] (PUNDIX) Market Capitalization Reaches $407.67 Million

Pundi X[new] (CURRENCY:PUNDIX) traded down 5.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 12th. One Pundi X[new] coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.58 or 0.00002823 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Pundi X[new] has traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar. Pundi X[new] has a total market cap of $407.67 million and approximately $47.60 million worth of Pundi X[new] was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001790 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001959 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.69 or 0.00060297 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.29 or 0.00122231 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.98 or 0.00076935 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,009.07 or 1.00249191 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,460.26 or 0.06193424 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pundi X[new] Coin Profile

Pundi X[new]’s total supply is 258,491,637 coins. Pundi X[new]’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pundi X is a payment platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to ease the cryptocurrency payments or transactions. The platform will feature retail intelligence, inventory management, order management, marketing, loyalty programs and transactions through mobile wallets and bank cards. Furthermore, the Pundi X will reward the global brand retailers for facilitating their customers to complete transactions via Pundi X POS devices. The Pundi X token (PUNDIX) is an ERC-20 that will be used to reward the retailers and as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Pundi X[new] Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X[new] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pundi X[new] should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pundi X[new] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

