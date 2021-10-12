Analysts Set Cairn Energy PLC (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) Target Price at $4.16

Cairn Energy PLC (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.16.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CRNCY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cairn Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cairn Energy in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Cairn Energy in a report on Friday. Berenberg Bank cut Cairn Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Cairn Energy in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $4.16 price objective for the company.

OTCMKTS CRNCY traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.30. 4,238 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,623. The company has a quick ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 4.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.25 and a beta of 2.19. Cairn Energy has a 12-month low of $3.50 and a 12-month high of $6.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.10 and a 200 day moving average of $4.71.

Cairn Energy Plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Senegal, UK (United Kingdom) & Norway and International. The Senegal segment focuses to have a government-approved exploitation plan. The UK & Norway segment includes exploration activities in the North Sea, Norwegian Sea, and Barents Sea as well as management of the group’s producing assets in the UK North Sea.

