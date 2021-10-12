Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $88.58.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MCHP shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Microchip Technology from $88.50 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut Microchip Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Microchip Technology from $82.50 to $87.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $97.50 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $97.50 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

In other news, Director Wade F. Meyercord sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.83, for a total value of $74,415.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Wade F. Meyercord sold 692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.80, for a total value of $105,045.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 45.7% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 0.8% in the second quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 9,380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Boston Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.5% in the second quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 4,921 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 7.1% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 0.3% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 27,479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,265,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 89.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MCHP traded down $3.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $140.52. 146,986 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,974,591. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.32, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.73. Microchip Technology has a twelve month low of $102.35 and a twelve month high of $166.67.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 32.10% and a net margin of 8.40%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Microchip Technology will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be given a $0.437 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.14%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.86%.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment involves in the designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

Recommended Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.