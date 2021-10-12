Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-three brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $105.72.

GILD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$84.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

In other news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 13,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $986,725.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,187,977.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GILD. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 138.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 78.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GILD traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $67.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 171,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,255,009. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $84.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.39. Gilead Sciences has a 12 month low of $56.56 and a 12 month high of $73.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.41.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 55.94% and a net margin of 19.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.06%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

