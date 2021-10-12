Oxford Biomedica plc (OTCMKTS:OXBDF) Short Interest Up 700.0% in September

Oxford Biomedica plc (OTCMKTS:OXBDF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 700.0% from the September 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS OXBDF remained flat at $$20.25 during trading on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.95 and its 200-day moving average is $17.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -202.50 and a beta of 1.16. Oxford Biomedica has a twelve month low of $10.17 and a twelve month high of $22.86.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OXBDF. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford Biomedica in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oxford Biomedica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Oxford Biomedica in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Panmure Gordon raised shares of Oxford Biomedica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Oxford Biomedica plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and bioprocessing of lentiviral vector and cell therapy products for the treatment of various diseases in Europe and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Product. Its LentiVector platform technology integrates genes into non-dividing cells, including neurons in the brain and retinal cells in the eye, as well as accommodates multiple therapeutic genes.

