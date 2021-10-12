Short Interest in Oversea-Chinese Banking Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:OVCHY) Rises By 833.3%

Oversea-Chinese Banking Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:OVCHY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a growth of 833.3% from the September 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 66,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oversea-Chinese Banking from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 14th.

Oversea-Chinese Banking stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.08. The stock had a trading volume of 25,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,829. Oversea-Chinese Banking has a 12 month low of $12.17 and a 12 month high of $19.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.43 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.4697 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. Oversea-Chinese Banking’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.03%.

About Oversea-Chinese Banking

Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp. Ltd. engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Global Consumer or Private Banking, Global Wholesale Banking, Global Treasury & Markets, Insurance, and Others. The Global Consumer or Private Banking segment offers checking accounts, fixed deposits, savings, consumer loans, credit cards, wealth management products, and brokerage services.

