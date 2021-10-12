Gryphon Financial Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,726 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GS. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter valued at $198,000. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 4,281 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 105.7% during the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 8,641 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after acquiring an additional 4,440 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 14.4% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 19.0% in the first quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,718 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. 70.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $332.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $391.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $370.00 price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $493.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $397.59.

NYSE:GS traded up $2.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $387.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,808,248. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market cap of $130.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $398.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $373.46. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $185.52 and a 12-month high of $420.76.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The investment management company reported $15.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.24 by $4.78. The company had revenue of $15.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.17 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 33.03% and a return on equity of 23.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.26 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 52.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This is an increase from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 23.36%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

