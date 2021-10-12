TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Acquires 168 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,141 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ABT. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 150.0% in the second quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter worth about $30,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter worth about $36,000. 72.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.38.

In related news, SVP Sammy Karam sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total value of $980,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 6,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total transaction of $819,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,461,997. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 222,883 shares of company stock valued at $27,964,400. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ABT traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $116.75. The stock had a trading volume of 95,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,381,941. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $103.13 and a 1 year high of $129.70. The stock has a market cap of $206.98 billion, a PE ratio of 32.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $123.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.65.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.15. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 26.75%. The business had revenue of $10.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.32%.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

