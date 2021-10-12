Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lessened its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,291,435 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 26,537 shares during the quarter. Starbucks accounts for 1.5% of Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $256,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 121.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,585,346 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,265,931,000 after purchasing an additional 6,350,284 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at about $358,133,000. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in Starbucks by 361.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,588,529 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $177,613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244,108 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at about $118,319,000. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new position in Starbucks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,394,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

SBUX stock traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $111.81. 69,519 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,852,539. The company has a market capitalization of $131.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.72, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.88. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $85.45 and a fifty-two week high of $126.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $115.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.72.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.43% and a negative return on equity of 43.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 77.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.46) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 153.85%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SBUX shares. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Sunday, June 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $134.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.26.

In related news, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $17,685,661.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total transaction of $44,110,527.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

Further Reading: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.