HyperCash Price Tops $0.62 (HC)

HyperCash (CURRENCY:HC) traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 12th. HyperCash has a market cap of $28.08 million and $3.51 million worth of HyperCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HyperCash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.62 or 0.00001115 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, HyperCash has traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,974.99 or 1.00188199 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.09 or 0.00059235 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $178.12 or 0.00318813 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $125.23 or 0.00224138 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $303.75 or 0.00543670 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00004573 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00009792 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001691 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002656 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001052 BTC.

HyperCash Coin Profile

HyperCash (HC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 21st, 2017. HyperCash’s total supply is 45,071,909 coins. HyperCash’s official Twitter account is @HcashOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . HyperCash’s official website is h.cash . The Reddit community for HyperCash is /r/hcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperCash is a decentralized and open-source cross-platform cryptocurrency. It provides users with the tools to exchange information between blockchains and non-blockchain networks. The HC ecosystem will consist of two chains that include the HyperCash (HC) main chain and the HyperExchange (HX) chain that is derived from the main chain but will work towards bridging communication between blockchains including BTC, ETH and others, and non-blockchains such as DAGs. The HC token is a cryptocurrency developed by HyperCash. It will be the currency that will power the platform as it is able to operate within both chains which have different functions on HyperCash. HC can be used to exchange value between users and access the available goods and services on the platform. “

