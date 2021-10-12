Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $115.00.

Several analysts have commented on LDOS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Argus downgraded Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Leidos from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on shares of Leidos in a research note on Friday.

Shares of Leidos stock traded up $0.61 on Thursday, hitting $98.30. The stock had a trading volume of 8,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 917,183. Leidos has a 52-week low of $79.15 and a 52-week high of $113.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $13.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $96.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.58.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 23.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Leidos will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. This is a boost from Leidos’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.70%.

In other Leidos news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.55, for a total transaction of $48,275.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $837,281.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Leidos by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 4,905 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its position in shares of Leidos by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 1,933 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Leidos by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,421 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Leidos by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 12,330 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The raised its position in shares of Leidos by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 11,129 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. 75.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

