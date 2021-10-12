agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL) Receives $41.20 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.20.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AGL shares. Cowen started coverage on agilon health in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded agilon health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on agilon health in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company.

Get agilon health alerts:

Shares of AGL stock traded up $1.09 on Thursday, reaching $24.50. 35,284 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 941,207. agilon health has a one year low of $23.23 and a one year high of $44.83. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.06.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.74). The company had revenue of $498.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.57 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that agilon health will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other agilon health news, Director John William Wulf sold 15,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.98, for a total transaction of $444,611.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, sold 17,904,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.98, for a total value of $518,865,367.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,092,617 shares of company stock worth $524,324,041.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of agilon health during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,923,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in agilon health during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,113,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in agilon health during the 2nd quarter worth about $16,579,000. Northwestern University acquired a new position in agilon health during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,130,000. Finally, Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC acquired a new position in agilon health during the 2nd quarter worth about $9,116,816,000. 84.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About agilon health

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc. in March 2021. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Long Beach, California.

See Also: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for agilon health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for agilon health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.