Zacks: Brokerages Expect Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $646.86 Million

Brokerages expect Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) to announce sales of $646.86 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Wolverine World Wide’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $599.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $679.00 million. Wolverine World Wide posted sales of $493.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 31.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wolverine World Wide will report full-year sales of $2.46 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.38 billion to $2.50 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.66 billion to $2.93 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Wolverine World Wide.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.20. Wolverine World Wide had a positive return on equity of 20.83% and a negative net margin of 3.06%. The company had revenue of $631.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.90 million.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wolverine World Wide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Monday, July 26th. TheStreet downgraded Wolverine World Wide from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Wolverine World Wide from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Wolverine World Wide presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.82.

In other Wolverine World Wide news, EVP James D. Zwiers sold 2,806 shares of Wolverine World Wide stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.76, for a total value of $103,148.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William K. Gerber sold 3,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.33, for a total value of $115,872.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,141 shares of company stock worth $300,452. 4.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Wolverine World Wide by 4.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,934,983 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $300,573,000 after buying an additional 380,264 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 12.4% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 5,579,343 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $213,800,000 after buying an additional 616,196 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 0.5% during the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,884,515 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $130,675,000 after buying an additional 20,280 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 3.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,699,603 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $91,083,000 after buying an additional 102,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 21.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,608,420 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $87,747,000 after buying an additional 465,207 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WWW traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.37. The company had a trading volume of 5,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 515,138. Wolverine World Wide has a 52 week low of $26.19 and a 52 week high of $44.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.29 and a beta of 1.82.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio is 43.01%.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and sale of branded casual, active lifestyle, work, outdoor sport, athletic, children’s and uniform footwear and apparel. It operates through the following segments: Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group. The Wolverine Michigan Group consists of Merrell footwear and apparel, Cat footwear, Wolverine footwear and apparel, Chaco footwear, Hush Puppies footwear and apparel, Bates uniform footwear, Harley-Davidson footwear and Hytest safety footwear.

