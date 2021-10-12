Justin E. Mirro Sells 20,000 Shares of QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) Stock

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) Director Justin E. Mirro sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.97, for a total value of $459,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of QS stock traded up $0.93 on Tuesday, hitting $24.14. 118,877 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,293,137. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 62.45 and a quick ratio of 62.45. QuantumScape Co. has a 12 month low of $11.25 and a 12 month high of $132.73. The stock has a market cap of $9.80 billion and a P/E ratio of -61.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.39 and a 200 day moving average of $27.90.
QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.05). Sell-side analysts predict that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on QuantumScape in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on QuantumScape in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.14.
QuantumScape Company Profile
QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.
See Also: What factors cause inflation to rise?
Receive News & Ratings for QuantumScape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuantumScape and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.