Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT) Price Target Raised to C$8.25

Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at ATB Capital from C$8.00 to C$8.25 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. ATB Capital’s target price points to a potential upside of 60.19% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on TOT. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Total Energy Services to C$5.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Total Energy Services from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Total Energy Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$6.42.

Shares of TOT traded up C$0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$5.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,198. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$4.23 and a 200 day moving average of C$4.18. The company has a market cap of C$226.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.33. Total Energy Services has a 1 year low of C$1.95 and a 1 year high of C$5.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.06.

Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.22) by C$0.17. The business had revenue of C$84.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$85.50 million. On average, analysts predict that Total Energy Services will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Total Energy Services news, insider Total Energy Services Inc bought 260,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$4.41 per share, with a total value of C$1,149,041.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 292,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,290,244.24. Insiders bought 592,800 shares of company stock worth $2,499,962 over the last ninety days.

Total Energy Services Company Profile

Total Energy Services Inc provides various products and services to the oil and natural gas industry primarily in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services and Well Servicing.

