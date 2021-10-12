North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) PT Raised to C$26.50

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) had its price objective raised by ATB Capital from C$26.00 to C$26.50 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. ATB Capital’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 33.57% from the company’s previous close.

NOA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$21.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a C$24.00 target price on shares of North American Construction Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$18.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$21.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Pi Financial lifted their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$22.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$24.31.

Get North American Construction Group alerts:

Shares of NOA stock traded up C$0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$19.84. 80,709 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,581. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$18.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$17.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.37. North American Construction Group has a 52 week low of C$8.35 and a 52 week high of C$21.30. The company has a market capitalization of C$563.81 million and a PE ratio of 15.69.

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.39 by C($0.07). The firm had revenue of C$140.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$147.95 million. On average, research analysts forecast that North American Construction Group will post 2.3900004 EPS for the current year.

North American Construction Group Company Profile

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services to the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Canada and the United States The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

Recommended Story: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for North American Construction Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North American Construction Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.