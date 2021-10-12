CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) PT Raised to C$3.75

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at ATB Capital from C$3.50 to C$3.75 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. ATB Capital’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 79.43% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$3.25 to C$2.57 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$2.70 to C$2.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$2.70 to C$2.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CES Energy Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$3.04.

Get CES Energy Solutions alerts:

Shares of CEU traded up C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$2.09. 1,154,305 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 475,679. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$1.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.68. CES Energy Solutions has a 52-week low of C$0.64 and a 52-week high of C$2.13. The company has a market cap of C$534.28 million and a PE ratio of 14.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.63, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 3.39.

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$253.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$239.23 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CES Energy Solutions will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas James Simons sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.76, for a total transaction of C$1,755,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,069,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,631,408.96. Also, Senior Officer Kenneth Earl Zinger acquired 32,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$1.54 per share, with a total value of C$49,896.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,009,412 shares in the company, valued at C$3,094,494.48. Insiders have sold a total of 1,017,275 shares of company stock worth $1,784,782 in the last three months.

About CES Energy Solutions

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. It provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for CES Energy Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CES Energy Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.