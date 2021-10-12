Scotiabank Cuts Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) Price Target to C$11.50

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$12.00 to C$11.50 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 36.90% from the company’s previous close.

HBM has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. National Bank Financial raised Hudbay Minerals from a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$14.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Friday, September 10th. National Bankshares raised Hudbay Minerals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$14.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hudbay Minerals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$12.54.

TSE:HBM traded up C$0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$8.40. 1,109,163 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,499,680. Hudbay Minerals has a 1-year low of C$5.56 and a 1-year high of C$11.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$7.75 and its 200-day moving average is C$8.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.29, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of C$2.20 billion and a P/E ratio of -21.96.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The mining company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C($0.08). The firm had revenue of C$496.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$485.80 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Hudbay Minerals will post 1.1699999 earnings per share for the current year.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

