-$0.86 EPS Expected for Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) will announce ($0.86) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Editas Medicine’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.78) and the lowest is ($0.96). Editas Medicine posted earnings per share of $0.12 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 816.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Editas Medicine will report full year earnings of ($3.56) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.14) to ($3.30). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($3.64) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.13) to ($3.17). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Editas Medicine.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $0.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 million. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 31.96% and a negative net margin of 205.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 96.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.43) EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Editas Medicine from $65.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Truist upgraded Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer upgraded Editas Medicine from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Truist Financial upgraded Editas Medicine to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Editas Medicine from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.75.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EDIT. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,876,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,200,000 after purchasing an additional 653,617 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,869,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,684,000 after purchasing an additional 612,140 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Editas Medicine during the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,149,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Editas Medicine by 8.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,737,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,971,000 after acquiring an additional 431,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Editas Medicine by 133.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 629,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,605,000 after acquiring an additional 360,003 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Editas Medicine stock traded up $1.48 during trading on Thursday, reaching $38.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,234,400. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.15 and a beta of 2.07. Editas Medicine has a 1-year low of $27.12 and a 1-year high of $99.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.44.

Editas Medicine, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of genome editing technology. Its technology includes clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR), and CRISPR associated protein 9 (Cas9).

