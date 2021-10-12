Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 463,262 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 4,252,394 shares.The stock last traded at $66.04 and had previously closed at $65.71.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.54 and a 200-day moving average of $67.75.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VGK. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Navellier & Associates Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the first quarter worth $1,304,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 4,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 62.7% in the first quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 417,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,296,000 after buying an additional 160,800 shares during the period.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

