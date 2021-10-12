Mirova Increases Stock Holdings in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA)

Mirova raised its stake in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,254 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the quarter. Mirova’s holdings in Ormat Technologies were worth $712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 8.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,294 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Harrington Investments INC increased its stake in Ormat Technologies by 6.0% in the second quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 5,422 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in Ormat Technologies by 3,811.1% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 352 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in Ormat Technologies in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in Ormat Technologies by 12.7% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 4,241 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Ormat Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE ORA traded down $0.56 on Tuesday, hitting $67.80. The company had a trading volume of 5,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 578,635. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.71 and a 12-month high of $128.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $68.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.74, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.32.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 9.92%. The company had revenue of $146.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. Ormat Technologies’s payout ratio is 29.09%.

ORA has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Ormat Technologies from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Roth Capital lowered their price target on Ormat Technologies from $97.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ormat Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.60.

Ormat Technologies Profile

Ormat Technologies, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of geothermal and recovered energy power business. It operates through the following segments: Electricity, Product and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment focuses in the sale of electricity from the company’s power plants pursuant to PPAs.

Featured Story: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for Ormat Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ormat Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.