Inscription Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Inscription Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 132.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,707 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 15,763 shares during the period. McDonald’s comprises 0.7% of Inscription Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Inscription Capital LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $6,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,261 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 11.5% during the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,648 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the first quarter worth $294,000. Quilter Plc boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 2.3% during the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 9,685 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 17.3% in the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,289 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 66.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MCD shares. Cowen lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wedbush lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $255.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $259.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $268.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $258.94.

NYSE:MCD traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $245.96. 33,926 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,715,339. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $240.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $235.85. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $202.73 and a fifty-two week high of $249.95. The firm has a market cap of $183.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.83, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.63.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.26. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.72% and a negative return on equity of 83.98%. The company had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 85.29%.

In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total value of $606,920.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,384 shares in the company, valued at $823,834.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total transaction of $11,621,591.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,603.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

