Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) Stock Price Down 4.6%

Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK)’s share price traded down 4.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $19.30 and last traded at $19.38. 15 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 167,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.31.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Shattuck Labs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.60.

Get Shattuck Labs alerts:

The company has a market cap of $814.24 million and a PE ratio of -7.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.17.

Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of ($4.23) million during the quarter. Shattuck Labs had a negative net margin of 453.65% and a negative return on equity of 28.65%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Shattuck Labs, Inc. will post -1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Andrew R. Neill sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total value of $44,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Josiah Hornblower sold 12,049 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.14, for a total value of $278,813.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 188,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,358,997.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STTK. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Shattuck Labs by 97.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,741,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,481,000 after acquiring an additional 857,444 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Shattuck Labs by 79.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,232,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,746,000 after acquiring an additional 544,808 shares in the last quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP boosted its stake in Shattuck Labs by 444.7% in the first quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 326,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,191,000 after acquiring an additional 266,813 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shattuck Labs during the first quarter worth about $4,763,000. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Shattuck Labs by 94.9% during the second quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 274,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,949,000 after buying an additional 133,549 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.21% of the company’s stock.

Shattuck Labs Company Profile (NASDAQ:STTK)

Shattuck Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, fallopian tube, and peritoneal cancers.

Featured Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Shattuck Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shattuck Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.