First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FDEU) Short Interest Update

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FDEU) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 90.0% from the September 15th total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.78. The company had a trading volume of 1,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,670. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.35. First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund has a 1-year low of $9.25 and a 1-year high of $14.00.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.63%.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund by 1.6% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 71,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund in the second quarter worth $370,000. 1607 Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund by 8.4% in the second quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,131,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,179,000 after acquiring an additional 87,244 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund by 21.5% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 36,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund by 10.4% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 1,968 shares in the last quarter.
First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund Company Profile
First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its objective is to provide a high level of current income with a secondary focus on capital appreciation. The company was founded on May 11, 2015 and is headquartered in Wheaton, IL.
