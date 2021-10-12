First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FDEU) Short Interest Update

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FDEU) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 90.0% from the September 15th total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.78. The company had a trading volume of 1,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,670. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.35. First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund has a 1-year low of $9.25 and a 1-year high of $14.00.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.63%.

In related news, insider James A. Bowen purchased 6,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.74 per share, for a total transaction of $85,737.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider James A. Bowen purchased 35,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.60 per share, with a total value of $479,808.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund by 1.6% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 71,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund in the second quarter worth $370,000. 1607 Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund by 8.4% in the second quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,131,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,179,000 after acquiring an additional 87,244 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund by 21.5% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 36,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund by 10.4% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 1,968 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund Company Profile

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its objective is to provide a high level of current income with a secondary focus on capital appreciation. The company was founded on May 11, 2015 and is headquartered in Wheaton, IL.

