Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fund (NYSE:JTD) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fund (NYSE:JTD) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 93.4% from the September 15th total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of JTD stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $16.01. The stock had a trading volume of 27,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,809. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.98. Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fund has a one year low of $11.85 and a one year high of $16.80.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.294 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.35%.
About Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fund
Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, LLC, Santa Barbara Asset Management, Inc, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and NWQ Investment Management Company, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States.
