Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fund (NYSE:JTD) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fund (NYSE:JTD) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 93.4% from the September 15th total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of JTD stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $16.01. The stock had a trading volume of 27,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,809. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.98. Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fund has a one year low of $11.85 and a one year high of $16.80.

Get Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fund alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.294 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.35%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JTD. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fund by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fund by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 30,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fund by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 2,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fund by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 181,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,925,000 after purchasing an additional 4,292 shares during the last quarter.

About Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fund

Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, LLC, Santa Barbara Asset Management, Inc, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and NWQ Investment Management Company, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States.

Featured Article: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Dividend Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.