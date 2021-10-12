Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 139 shares during the quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHW. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 4.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 112,447,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,187,314,000 after acquiring an additional 4,670,450 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 27.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,758,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $928,954,000 after buying an additional 2,774,688 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 6.4% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 34,869,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,272,772,000 after buying an additional 2,082,363 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 63.0% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,922,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $320,868,000 after buying an additional 1,903,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 48.8% in the second quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 5,464,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $397,847,000 after buying an additional 1,791,637 shares during the last quarter. 71.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SCHW stock traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.55. The stock had a trading volume of 210,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,188,097. The firm has a market cap of $140.14 billion, a PE ratio of 32.68 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $37.01 and a 12-month high of $78.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.15.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 28.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 84.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.39%.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 2,600 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $182,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 81,400 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.21, for a total transaction of $5,796,494.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 514,061 shares of company stock worth $37,643,972. 7.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities raised their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of The Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.94.

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

