Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Acquired by Summitry LLC

Summitry LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 392,856 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,984 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies comprises about 4.7% of Summitry LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Summitry LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $76,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,792,701 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,046,670,000 after buying an additional 369,456 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,053,442 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,341,424,000 after buying an additional 586,207 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,626,477 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,260,221,000 after buying an additional 123,752 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,079,252 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $985,222,000 after buying an additional 116,801 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,354,645 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $828,166,000 after buying an additional 121,854 shares during the period. 72.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LOW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Loop Capital downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday. Wedbush downgraded Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $225.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. OTR Global cut Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut Lowe’s Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.71.

Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $1.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $210.36. 26,703 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,855,298. The firm has a market cap of $145.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $201.94 and a 200 day moving average of $197.52. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $146.72 and a 12 month high of $215.22.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.01 by $0.24. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 541.39% and a net margin of 7.41%. The company had revenue of $27.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 19th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.12%.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

