Covington Capital Management Boosts Stock Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Covington Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $13,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the second quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADI traded down $3.04 on Tuesday, reaching $164.86. The company had a trading volume of 88,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,603,492. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.70 billion, a PE ratio of 36.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $168.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.89. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.64 and a 12 month high of $178.84.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.10. Analog Devices had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.21%.

Analog Devices declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 25th that permits the company to buyback $8.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 13.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ADI. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.69.

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.09, for a total value of $1,680,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce R. Evans acquired 8,001 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $164.98 per share, with a total value of $1,320,004.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

