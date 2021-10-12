Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) Will Announce Earnings of $1.98 Per Share

Analysts expect Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) to post $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Winnebago Industries’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.76 and the highest is $2.10. Winnebago Industries posted earnings per share of $1.45 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 36.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Winnebago Industries will report full-year earnings of $7.95 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.74 to $8.07. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $8.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.54 to $8.65. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Winnebago Industries.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WGO. Truist Securities dropped their price target on Winnebago Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Raymond James began coverage on Winnebago Industries in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Northcoast Research cut Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Truist dropped their price target on Winnebago Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on Winnebago Industries from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.40.

Winnebago Industries stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $75.72. The stock had a trading volume of 9,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 616,272. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.99. Winnebago Industries has a 12-month low of $44.33 and a 12-month high of $87.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $71.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.24.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Winnebago Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Winnebago Industries’s payout ratio is 27.91%.

In other news, SVP Ashis Nayan Bhattacharya sold 746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total transaction of $55,390.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,417 shares in the company, valued at $1,293,212.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.26% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WGO. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its position in Winnebago Industries by 317.4% during the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 30,536 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,342,000 after purchasing an additional 23,221 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 60.1% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 44,680 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,427,000 after purchasing an additional 16,780 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries during the first quarter worth about $295,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Winnebago Industries by 2.5% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,490 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Winnebago Industries by 15.9% during the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,089 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

About Winnebago Industries

Winnebago Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of motorized and towable recreation products. It operates through the following segments: Grand Design towables, Winnebago towables, Winnebago motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft marine and Winnebago specialty vehicles.

