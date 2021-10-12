Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) Receives $136.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $136.00.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Kornit Digital from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kornit Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Kornit Digital from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Kornit Digital from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Kornit Digital in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price objective for the company.

Kornit Digital stock traded up $2.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $149.36. 7,663 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 236,340. Kornit Digital has a 1 year low of $63.52 and a 1 year high of $164.22. The firm has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 334.26 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $137.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.39.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22. Kornit Digital had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 5.02%. The firm had revenue of $88.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 131.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kornit Digital will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Premier Fund Managers Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 60,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,580,000 after buying an additional 5,390 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 26,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after buying an additional 4,786 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP boosted its stake in Kornit Digital by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 3,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Kornit Digital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,114,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Kornit Digital by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 31,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. 91.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kornit Digital Company Profile

Kornit Digital Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of industrial and commercial printing solutions for the garment, apparel and textile industries. It offers printing solutions for apparel, polyester, sportswear, beachwear, accessories, paradigm shirt, textiles, curtains, cushions and couches.

