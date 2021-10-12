Quark Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1,436.00 (QRK)

Quark (CURRENCY:QRK) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 12th. One Quark coin can now be purchased for about $0.0339 or 0.00000061 BTC on popular exchanges. Quark has a market cap of $9.33 million and approximately $1,436.00 worth of Quark was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Quark has traded up 9.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000208 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Quark Profile

Quark (QRK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on July 21st, 2013. Quark’s total supply is 275,184,631 coins. Quark’s official website is www.qrknet.info . The Reddit community for Quark is /r/QuarkCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Quark is www.quarktalk.cc . Quark’s official Twitter account is @quarkcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Quark Coin (QRK) Military Grade Encryption and it is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. Super secure hashing: 9 rounds of hashing from 6 hashing functions (blake, bmw, groestl, jh, keccak, skein). 3 rounds apply a random hashing function. Quark’s hybrid blockchain utilises Proof-of-Work for the distribution of new coins and Proof-of-Stake to provide security for the network “

Quark Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quark using one of the exchanges listed above.

