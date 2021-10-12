Covington Capital Management Has $34.58 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Covington Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 636,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 37,940 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 1.4% of Covington Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $34,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 120.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter.

VWO traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.62. 467,546 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,201,760. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.34. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $43.59 and a 12-month high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

