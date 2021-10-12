Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Purchases 8,366 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,117,272 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,366 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $60,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Element Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 5,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in The Coca-Cola by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,550,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in The Coca-Cola by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 42,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,227,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in The Coca-Cola by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rollins Financial increased its stake in The Coca-Cola by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 37,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,976,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.67% of the company’s stock.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

NYSE KO traded up $0.47 on Tuesday, hitting $54.70. 285,948 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,686,879. The company has a market capitalization of $235.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.94. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $47.30 and a 52-week high of $57.56.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.17% and a net margin of 22.19%. The business had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 86.15%.

In other The Coca-Cola news, COO Brian John Smith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total transaction of $556,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 144,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,026,343.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 6,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.08, for a total value of $378,155.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 176,701 shares in the company, valued at $10,086,093.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,188 shares of company stock worth $3,864,107 over the last quarter. 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KO has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Bank of America increased their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Coca-Cola has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.25.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

Further Reading: What is a good dividend yield?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.