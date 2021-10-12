iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Stake Reduced by TrinityPoint Wealth LLC

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) by 12.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,662 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $2,662,000. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 229,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 104.3% in the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 68,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,921,000 after purchasing an additional 35,085 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 17.3% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 59,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,157,000 after purchasing an additional 8,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 50.6% in the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares in the last quarter.

SHY stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $86.01. 15,531 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,594,147. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $85.99 and a one year high of $86.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a $0.011 dividend. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st.

