Parisi Gray Wealth Management Buys Shares of 979 United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 979 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keel Point LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter worth about $562,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 131.3% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Robbins Farley LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 56.98% of the company’s stock.

UPS stock traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $181.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,286,220. The stock has a market cap of $157.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $190.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $197.02. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.76 and a 1 year high of $219.59.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $23.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 155.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, August 5th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to purchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.57%.

UPS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on United Parcel Service in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $261.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.58.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

