Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Parisi Gray Wealth Management

Parisi Gray Wealth Management reduced its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,182 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 443 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 44.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ORCL traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $95.95. 260,638 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,024,417. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.14 and a fifty-two week high of $96.80. The company has a market capitalization of $262.73 billion, a PE ratio of 21.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.32.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 146.83% and a net margin of 33.96%. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

In related news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead bought 1,286 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $85.12 per share, for a total transaction of $109,464.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 156,635 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total value of $14,101,849.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 502,376 shares of company stock worth $45,247,196 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on ORCL. TheStreet lowered Oracle from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Barclays raised their target price on Oracle from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. DZ Bank lowered shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.44.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

