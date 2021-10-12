Holistic Financial Partners Raises Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Holistic Financial Partners grew its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 17.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 509 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Holistic Financial Partners’ holdings in Adobe were worth $298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in Adobe by 23.7% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,377 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Adobe by 110.9% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 289,374 shares of the software company’s stock worth $137,559,000 after purchasing an additional 152,168 shares in the last quarter. South State Corp raised its holdings in Adobe by 0.6% during the second quarter. South State Corp now owns 31,034 shares of the software company’s stock worth $18,175,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in Adobe by 50.1% during the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 59,323 shares of the software company’s stock worth $34,792,000 after purchasing an additional 19,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 2.4% during the first quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,147 shares of the software company’s stock worth $7,200,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 81.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 43 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.76, for a total value of $26,907.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $621.71, for a total transaction of $303,394.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,579 shares in the company, valued at $9,063,910.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,779 shares of company stock worth $27,799,424 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ADBE. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $660.00 to $740.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $630.00 to $730.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $770.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $679.57.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded up $3.28 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $576.35. 21,747 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,274,473. The company has a market cap of $274.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.86, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.97. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $420.78 and a 1 year high of $673.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $630.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $569.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 38.79% and a return on equity of 35.94%. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

