Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Sells 39,983 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. decreased its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 390,254 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 39,983 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $81,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of UPS. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth approximately $215,000. Quilter Plc increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 41.1% during the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 25,703 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,370,000 after purchasing an additional 7,486 shares in the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 17.6% during the first quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,665 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 48.1% during the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,917 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.2% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,804 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 56.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UPS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $261.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $192.23 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.58.

UPS stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $181.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,286,220. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.76 and a 52-week high of $219.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $190.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $197.02.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 155.54%. The company had revenue of $23.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, August 5th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to repurchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 49.57%.

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

