Inscription Capital LLC Has $4.65 Million Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Inscription Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 49.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,257 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 4,067 shares during the quarter. Inscription Capital LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $4,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 32.3% in the second quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 6,250 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 8.0% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,471,059 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $481,037,000 after buying an additional 109,455 shares in the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.1% in the first quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 10,051 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,286,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 112.6% in the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 2,643 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter valued at $7,519,000. Institutional investors own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

GS traded up $1.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $386.49. 40,056 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,808,248. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.29 billion, a PE ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $398.26 and its 200 day moving average is $373.07. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $185.52 and a 52 week high of $420.76.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The investment management company reported $15.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.24 by $4.78. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 33.03% and a return on equity of 23.55%. The business had revenue of $15.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 52.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This is a boost from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is 23.36%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $370.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Barclays set a $437.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $391.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $397.59.

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

