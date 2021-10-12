Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) Receives $136.50 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $136.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

Get Installed Building Products alerts:

In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.43, for a total transaction of $10,661,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,363,597.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 91,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.32, for a total transaction of $11,507,884.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,349,247.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 178,028 shares of company stock worth $22,319,435 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBP. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Installed Building Products during the first quarter worth $41,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Installed Building Products during the second quarter worth $54,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Installed Building Products by 1,224.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 596 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Installed Building Products during the first quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Installed Building Products during the first quarter worth $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.49% of the company’s stock.

IBP traded up $0.63 during trading on Thursday, reaching $108.49. 418 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 218,817. Installed Building Products has a one year low of $85.18 and a one year high of $140.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 28.92 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $118.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.58.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.18. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 44.14%. The firm had revenue of $488.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $469.28 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Installed Building Products will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.65%.

About Installed Building Products

Installed Building Products, Inc engages in the business of installing insulation for the residential new construction market. Its products include garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving, and mirrors. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

Recommended Story: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for Installed Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Installed Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.