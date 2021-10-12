-$0.43 Earnings Per Share Expected for Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) will report ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Kala Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.47) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.36). Kala Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.50) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kala Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.85) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.98) to ($1.63). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.36) to ($1.10). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Kala Pharmaceuticals.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $3.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 million. Kala Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 125.94% and a negative net margin of 1,169.09%.

KALA has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.69.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 175,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 32,119 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 108.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 222,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after buying an additional 115,613 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $433,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 13,469 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.57% of the company’s stock.

KALA stock remained flat at $$2.31 during trading on Thursday. 10,401 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,958,926. The stock has a market cap of $150.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 0.41. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.25 and a 52 week high of $9.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.03 and a 200 day moving average of $4.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 6.59 and a quick ratio of 6.28.

Kala Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics using proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles, or MPP, technology, with an initial focus on the treatment of eye diseases. The company was founded by Justin Hanes, Robert S.

