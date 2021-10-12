WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $144.24 Million

Wall Street analysts expect WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) to report $144.24 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for WesBanco’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $140.34 million and the highest is $147.57 million. WesBanco reported sales of $155.21 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that WesBanco will report full-year sales of $588.75 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $583.98 million to $593.15 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $563.98 million, with estimates ranging from $542.33 million to $578.83 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow WesBanco.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.26. WesBanco had a net margin of 36.64% and a return on equity of 9.17%. The company had revenue of $151.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.17 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 EPS.

WSBC has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WesBanco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Raymond James downgraded shares of WesBanco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of WesBanco in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on WesBanco from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of WesBanco in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 5.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,459,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $196,855,000 after buying an additional 296,406 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in WesBanco during the 1st quarter worth about $200,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in WesBanco by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 228,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,242,000 after acquiring an additional 8,420 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of WesBanco in the 1st quarter valued at about $272,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of WesBanco by 14.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 48,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 5,949 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WSBC traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.72. The stock had a trading volume of 3,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,776. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.36. WesBanco has a 52 week low of $22.53 and a 52 week high of $39.87.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. WesBanco’s payout ratio is 70.21%.

WesBanco

WesBanco, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The Community Banking segment delivers services traditionally offered by service commercial banks, including commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial, mortgage, and individual installment loans, and certain non-traditional offerings, such as insurance and securities brokerage services.

